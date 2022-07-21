JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,005 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,908,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
PEP opened at $168.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.48 and a 200 day moving average of $168.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $232.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.
PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.
In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
