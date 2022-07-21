JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 5.1% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $54,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,605 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after buying an additional 869,754 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,294,000 after buying an additional 593,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,847,000 after buying an additional 580,751 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $218.01 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $199.56 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.19 and its 200 day moving average is $234.06.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

