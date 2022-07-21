JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,089 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $153.07 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $176.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.40.

