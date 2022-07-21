JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,579 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,579 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,130,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 277,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 89,289 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $59.28 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.58.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.