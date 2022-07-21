JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,657 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.1% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.97% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $11,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDLV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 180,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $425,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

IDLV opened at $27.64 on Thursday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08.

