JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 54 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $303.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

