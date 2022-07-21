Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY22 guidance to $10.00-10.10 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.00-$10.10 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.34. The firm has a market cap of $449.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,785,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,104 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after purchasing an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 558,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,978,000 after acquiring an additional 103,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

