Joseph F. Mazzella Sells 14,295 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $716,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,885,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFSI traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,155. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 6.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,724,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

