Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) shares fell 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.42 and last traded at C$4.46. 94,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 557,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on JOY. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Journey Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
Journey Energy Trading Down 6.9 %
The stock has a market cap of C$234.09 million and a PE ratio of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.92.
Journey Energy Company Profile
Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
