Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 65,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Jowell Global Price Performance
JWEL traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.00. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,346. Jowell Global has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.
About Jowell Global
