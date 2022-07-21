Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 65,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Jowell Global Price Performance

JWEL traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.00. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,346. Jowell Global has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.

Get Jowell Global alerts:

About Jowell Global

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Jowell Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jowell Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.