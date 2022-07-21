JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €67.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($67.68) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($89.90) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($54.55) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($88.89) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.40) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($66.67) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Stock Performance

KGX opened at €46.25 ($46.72) on Monday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($58.45) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($82.65). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.74.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.