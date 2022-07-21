JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:HR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 358,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,529,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $33.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,676 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,048,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $76,409,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,820,000 after buying an additional 2,667,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 107.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,250,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,626,000 after buying an additional 2,198,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.