JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $120.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.95.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $114.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $336.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.