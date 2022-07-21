JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Redrow (LON:RDW)

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($8.49) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDW. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Redrow from GBX 980 ($11.72) to GBX 1,000 ($11.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($8.67) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Redrow from GBX 811 ($9.70) to GBX 784 ($9.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 837 ($10.01).

Redrow Stock Performance

Shares of LON RDW traded up GBX 19.50 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 577 ($6.90). The stock had a trading volume of 600,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 511.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 552.48. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 462.96 ($5.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 743.60 ($8.89). The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 712.35.

Insider Activity at Redrow

About Redrow

In related news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.22) per share, with a total value of £104,000 ($124,327.56).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

