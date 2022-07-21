JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE:CHT opened at $40.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $45.87.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 17.00%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.5457 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 61,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

