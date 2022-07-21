JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Stake Boosted by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,127. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $51.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67.

