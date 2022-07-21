JulSwap (JULD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $363,929.00

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $363,929.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021694 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015796 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001783 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

