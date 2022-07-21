Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd.

Kaiser Aluminum has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Kaiser Aluminum has a payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KALU opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.20. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $130.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Del L. Miller sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $54,315.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $38,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Del L. Miller sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $54,315.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $230,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.