Keep Network (KEEP) Price Tops $0.18

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, Keep Network has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $145.76 million and approximately $788,338.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,126.52 or 1.00066357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 793,457,835 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.