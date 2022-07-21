Keep3rV1 Trading Up 3.8% This Week (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $133.16 or 0.00572964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $26.63 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Keep3rV1

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

