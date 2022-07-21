KeyCorp Cuts Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $300.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $294.20.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WSO opened at $260.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77. Watsco has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.95 and its 200-day moving average is $271.72.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.84%.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,524,000 after purchasing an additional 141,426 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Watsco by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,803,000 after buying an additional 114,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 56.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,155,000 after buying an additional 49,094 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $13,466,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.