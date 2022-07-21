KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Tops $0.12

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $326,834.61 and $84.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KeyFi has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00392240 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015630 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001741 BTC.
- Orbler (ORBR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00162128 BTC.
About KeyFi
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
KeyFi Coin Trading
