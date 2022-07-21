KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 269 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,438,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,295,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 125,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.70 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

