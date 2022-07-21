Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $137.54

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$137.54 and traded as high as C$154.32. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$151.65, with a volume of 74,849 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$213.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$138.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$149.03.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$124.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$115.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.9066797 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinaxis news, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.77, for a total transaction of C$658,841.50.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

