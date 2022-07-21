Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%.

Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan has a payout ratio of 91.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.5%.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 383,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 59,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

