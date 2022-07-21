Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27, RTT News reports. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $49,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

