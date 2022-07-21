Kineko (KKO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $250.00

Kineko (KKO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $276,518.75 and approximately $250.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.00371345 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015298 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001711 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032559 BTC.
About Kineko
Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.
Kineko Coin Trading
