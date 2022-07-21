Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Given New C$9.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 120.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.65 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.58.

K stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.35. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.92 and a 1-year high of C$8.94.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$972.85 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.5899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 34,360 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$182,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$560,798.30.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

