Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on KIGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kion Group from €75.00 ($75.76) to €54.00 ($54.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kion Group from €102.00 ($103.03) to €92.00 ($92.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Kion Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.
Kion Group Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.53.
Kion Group Increases Dividend
Kion Group Company Profile
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
