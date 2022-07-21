Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on KIGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kion Group from €75.00 ($75.76) to €54.00 ($54.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kion Group from €102.00 ($103.03) to €92.00 ($92.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Kion Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.2583 dividend. This is a boost from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

