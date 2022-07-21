Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Short Interest Update

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Kits Eyecare from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Kits Eyecare Price Performance

Kits Eyecare stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. Kits Eyecare has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

About Kits Eyecare

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. It operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

