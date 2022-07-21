KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. KLA makes up about 3.0% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in KLA by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in KLA by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,769,000 after buying an additional 160,475 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in KLA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $359.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,468. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.65. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.95.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,173 shares of company stock worth $390,798 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

