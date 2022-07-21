Klaytn (KLAY) Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $743.67 million and approximately $42.77 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00391258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032479 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,938,605,701 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn.

Klaytn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

