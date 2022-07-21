Kleros Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.74 Million (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, Kleros has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $22.20 million and $1.74 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,497,356 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros.

Kleros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

