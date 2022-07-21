Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.30-$5.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.30-5.45 EPS.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.7 %
KNX opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29.
Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)
- Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Is Netflix Still A Buy After Losing 1 Million Subscribers?
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.