Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.30-$5.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.30-5.45 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.7 %

KNX opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

