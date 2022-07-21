Komodo 1-Day Volume Hits $5.78 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $39.33 million and $5.78 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00269364 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00098411 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00074488 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003702 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,748,324 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.