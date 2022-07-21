Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €31.00 ($31.31) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.30) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($33.33) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.59.

Shares of ADRNY opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.41. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 2.91%. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

