Konomi Network Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (KONO)

Konomi Network (KONO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $384,686.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Konomi Network

KONO is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork.

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

