Kontoor Brands, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Kontoor Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

KTB stock opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. TheStreet raised Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 29.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

See Also

