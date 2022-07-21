KuCoin Token (KCS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.01 Billion

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for about $10.26 or 0.00044370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $4.77 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,135.19 or 1.00037333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 coins and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

