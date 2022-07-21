KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $54.10

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €54.10 ($54.65) and last traded at €57.30 ($57.88), with a volume of 2965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €56.40 ($56.97).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($65.66) price objective on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €59.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

