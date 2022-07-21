Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Purchased by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KD. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $125,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $61,786,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,771,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,626. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kyndryl news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 24,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,117.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,478.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $4,636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,307,055 shares in the company, valued at $272,146,071. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 24,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $252,117.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,478.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

