Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Purchased by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KD. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $125,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $61,786,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,771,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:KD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,626. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
In other Kyndryl news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 24,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,117.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,478.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $4,636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,307,055 shares in the company, valued at $272,146,071. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 24,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $252,117.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,478.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
