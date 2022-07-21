L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $6,824,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.89. 13,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.56.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

