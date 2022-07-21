Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lam Research Stock Up 1.2 %

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $612.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $617.74.

LRCX stock traded up $5.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $470.67. 1,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,264. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $457.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.48. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

