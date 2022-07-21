Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

Lamb Weston has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Lamb Weston has a payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

NYSE:LW opened at $74.61 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $77.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after acquiring an additional 235,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,199,000 after buying an additional 57,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 554,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,790,000 after buying an additional 200,316 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

