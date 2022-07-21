Landbox 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.00 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $45,830.64 and approximately $6.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00394262 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016294 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001788 BTC.
About Landbox
Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.
Buying and Selling Landbox
