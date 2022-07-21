Landbox 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.00 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $45,830.64 and approximately $6.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00394262 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001559 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016294 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

