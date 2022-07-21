Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Landstar System also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSTR. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.45.
Landstar System Stock Performance
Shares of LSTR stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.94. 6,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,155. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.23.
Landstar System Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 8.84%.
Institutional Trading of Landstar System
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Landstar System by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
Read More
