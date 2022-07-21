Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $79.60

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.60, but opened at $76.00. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $74.24, with a volume of 911 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LPI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.75.

Laredo Petroleum Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $183,032.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Laredo Petroleum news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $183,032.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,855 shares of company stock worth $1,085,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

