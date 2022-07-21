Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lasertec Price Performance

Shares of Lasertec stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. Lasertec has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $62.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89.

Lasertec Company Profile

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

