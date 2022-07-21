Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 577 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.99 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.95.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.