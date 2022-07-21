Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $181,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average of $84.98. The stock has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

